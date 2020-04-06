The Voice Obituaries
Shirley Ann Tuzinowski, age 79 of Algonac, MI., passed away April 4, 2020. She was born June 29, 1940 in Detroit, MI. to the late Walter and Rose (nee Hartman) Anderson. She married Gerald W. Tuzinowski on April 27, 1963 in Detroit. Shirley sang with the St. Catherine’ s Church Choir for over 30 years. She was a long-time member of the Algonac Community Theatre and a long-time Member of the Algonac Art Fair Group. In 2012 Shirley was voted Algonac Citizen of the Year. Mrs. Tuzinowski is survived by her husband Gerald “Gary”, children Steven (Meladee) Tuzinowski, David (Lisa James) Tuzinowski, and Dennis (Heather Marie) Tuzinowski, grandchildren Heather Ann Tuziowski, Garrett Lee Tuzinowski, and Aurora Putman. She was preceded in death by a sister Evelyn Miller, step-sister Carol Ann Krol, and step-brothers Michael Krause and Donald Krause. A private committal service has been held at the St. Catherines Cemetery, Algonac. Arrangements by the Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac.
Published in The Voice on Apr. 15, 2020
