|
|
Balfour, Shirley Rose passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 91 on June 19th. She was born in New Baltimore MI in 1928, the daughter of William Balfour and Grace De Sot. When Shirley was 8 her dad passed away. Her mom, Grace Balfour, worked as the town clerk of New Baltimore. As such, Shirley had to help raising her brother, William (Bill) Balfour, who was 5 years younger. In 1949, Shirley married Joe Forni, a New Baltimore resident. They had five children together and moved to Scottsdale AZ in 1959. Her brother, Bill Balfour, was a long-time resident of New Baltimore, and later, after retirement, of Clay Twp. After the kids were raised, Shirley remarried to George Lester, a good old boy from OK. After his passing, she left OK and went back to AZ to be near her kids. She is survived by 4 of them, Denise Dodds, Susette Czeropski, Nanette Herold, and William (Russell) Forni. Her oldest son, Joe Forni Jr., passed a year ago. Shirley was a loving and caring mother. She was also a strong willed, stubborn Buffalo, with a keen wit and sense of humor. Shirley outlived 2 husbands, all her friends, and her oldest son. We, her 4 remaining children, will miss her greatly.
Published in The Voice on June 26, 2019