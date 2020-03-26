|
Susan Vivian Bruce passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at The Village of East Harbor Haven Hall Memory Care in Chesterfield, Michigan. Her family members came to visit and pay their respects. Susan was born in Brooklyn on November 22, 1936. She was the third of four daughters of Marianna and Salvatore Pisciotta. Her early years were spent in Brooklyn, New York. Later her family moved to Detroit, Michigan. Some of Susan's most cherished memories were summers when the four sisters used to go to Franklin Settlement Camp near Lake Orion, Michigan, first as campers and later as counselors. Susan attended Cass Tech High School and business school. Later she worked in the automotive industry as a bookkeeper as well as running several offices of car dealerships. Susan loved her sisters dearly and was very close to her mother with whom she lived with in Detroit for several years. After striking out on her own, Susan lived the life of a modern single woman of the 1960s, holding her own in an industry that was challenging for women. Susan was fun loving and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was artistic and loved to create beautiful plates and collages. Sue was an attractive woman and a stylish dresser. She and all her sisters had learned to sew from her mother, who was a seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and making beautiful things. She was a great card player and spent time playing with friends and family. Susan married her long-time partner and love of her life Gavin Bruce and moved to Algonac, Michigan where they enjoyed a little house overlooking the canals and spent time boating in the waterways off of the St Clair River and Lake St Clair. After Gavin passed away, Susan, a breast cancer survivor, spent time with friends and enjoyed her life close to the water and nature. Throughout her challenges of cancer, injuries, and other health problems, she took nothing and no one for granted. Susan was an amazing woman. She did not always attend church but was very spiritual. She was someone who had experienced a great deal of physical pain, disappointment and sadness over the years but was remarkably positive about life. She was a survivor and had a great attitude! She always had a lot of gratitude for the life she had lived. She was lithe, bouncy and extremely mobile until her last days. Susan will be lovingly remembered by her loving sister Josephine Duzzie of Sarnia, Canada, Nina Friscia and her son Luke Valentine from Hinesburg, Vermont, and niece Lisa Browne,” and her husband Tom Browne, their children Nina and Alex Browne from Toronto, Canada as well step-children Natalie Cook and Gavin Bruce Jr and former personal care workers Jessica and Tracy. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.
Published in The Voice on Apr. 1, 2020