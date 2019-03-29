The Voice Obituaries
|
Thomas E. Stanek

Thomas E. Stanek Obituary
Thomas E. Stanek, age 72 of Algonac passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Tom was born in Mt. Clemens to Stephen and Caroline (Simons). Tom grew up in Anchorville as an “Anchorvillain”. Tom graduated from Anchor Bay High School and went to work for Ford Motor. Tom then went into the U.S. Army and served in the artillery in Viet Nam. Tom was honorably discharged and resumed work at Ford where he retired with 38 years. Tom loved his time with family and friends at his Algonac home and home away from home in Kalkaska. He also enjoyed many travels with family. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, daughter Jill Currier, son David (Tawnya), grandsons Jeff Thompson, Justin Stanek and Alex Coscia, great-granddaughters Ava and Lea Thompson and special friends Berry Pegg and Everett Earich, brothers Don, Steve (Kim) and John (Cheryl). Tom is predeceased by a brother Robert, sister Mary Ann LeVoie and many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to ALS of Michigan, 24359 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48075. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on Apr. 3, 2019
