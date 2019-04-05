The Voice Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas VanWassenhove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. VanWassenhove

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas L. VanWassenhove Obituary
Van Wassenhove, Thomas L., age 63 of Chesterfield passed away April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Heidi. Dear father of Jessica (Paul Simmons) and Jennifer. Loving grandfather of Breanna and Cole. Dear son of Leon and the late Ethelyn. Dear brother of Deborah (David) Huber. Memorial Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Visitation 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Memorial Mass, Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now