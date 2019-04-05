|
Van Wassenhove, Thomas L., age 63 of Chesterfield passed away April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Heidi. Dear father of Jessica (Paul Simmons) and Jennifer. Loving grandfather of Breanna and Cole. Dear son of Leon and the late Ethelyn. Dear brother of Deborah (David) Huber. Memorial Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Visitation 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Memorial Mass, Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Apr. 10, 2019