Tommy H. (Tom) Soto, born August 4, 1946, of Harsens Island, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He married Doris M. Simons on September 9, 1966 in Hamtramck. Tommy held a long-standing career of more than 30 years as an office manager and supervisor for a machine shop, Fargowear. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Doris M. (Simons). Lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Soto of Fort Gratiot; daughter-in-law, Christy Soto of Van Buren, Arkansas; granddaughters, Kelsey, Ashley, Abbey all of Van Buren, Arkansas, Olivia Gildenpfennig of Fort Gratiot; sister, Joanne Warda of Warren; sister-in-law, FloAnn LaBelle, Owen Sound, Ontario; nephews, Ron (Sue) LaBelle, Owen Sound, Ontario, Scott (Wendy) Warda of Warren and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Hank Soto; and his son, Thomas (Tommy) Soto; and brother-in-laws, Tim Warda and Ron LaBelle. Special thanks to Bob and Alice Tharrett of Casco Township and Seasons Hospice at Harper Hospital. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City, with a luncheon following after. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Starville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to Helping Hands: https://helpinghands.community/
Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
