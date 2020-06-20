Vicki Ruff

56, of Richmond, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born March 9, 1964, in Saint Clair, the daughter of William Sr. and Judith (Martin) Ruff.Vicki is the beloved mother of Carey Coomer and Ryan Ruff, both of Richmond, sister of William (Susan) Ruff, Timothy (Connie) Ruff, James (Teresa) Ruff, and Gary (Christine) Ruff. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Cremation Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond.Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”. For information and Guest Bookkaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Voice from Jun. 20 to Jul. 1, 2020.