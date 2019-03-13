Moody, Wesley John “Jack”, 84, died, March 8, 2019 in Rogers, Arkansas. He was born March 24, 1934 in Algonac, Michigan to Wesley John and Dortha Mae Moody. Jack served in US Army at Ft Leonard Wood, Missouri and Ft Benning, Georgia in 1953 to 1955. He graduated from DeVry Technical School in Chicago; worked for RCA-Missile Test Project at Cape Canaveral and lived and worked in the West Indies. He worked four years as Senior Engineer for Defense Electronics Inc. in Rockville, MD before joining IBM-FSD in 1966 as Electronic Engineer where he remained for 27.5 years before retiring in 1993 at age 59. Jack lived and worked in many parts of the world and enjoyed it all. He lived in Oslo, Norway for two years with his family: wife, Barbara (Hurt) and four children: Michelle, Deborah, William and Todd. All have done well with their lives and are still going strong. They gave him wonderful grandkids and even great grandchildren. He also dearly loved and is survived by his siblings, Lois Blanc, Linda Eugenis and Marian Swartz. He married and is survived by Sally Jo Moore. For the many years, Jack has been working part time at the Rogers Adult Wellness Center where he taught/lead the greatest class ever: PEPPI (Peer Exercise Program to Promote Independence). These years were the most enjoyable for him – all PEPPI members were, to him, family. And he loved them all. To Bessie and Bob, Bob and Dee, and David, thank you for your love and support. Jack wants all of you to keep yourselves fit and healthy and to live long, laugh lots and love everyone. Adieu! Words of comfort or memories may be shared at Published in The Voice on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary