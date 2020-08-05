William J. Shaw, age 43 of New Baltimore passed away on July 30, 2020. Bill was kind, funny, smart, gentle, and generous and was an avid lover of his family and champion for dogs, particularly rescues. He was in classes for gifted children as a child and was an incredible athlete, artist, master carpenter and general contractor. He was an artisan who created wooden treasures for his family; everything from cutting boards to remarkably beautiful furniture. He was one of those people who could do whatever he put his mind to; he could build anything or fix anything. He was an outdoorsman who particularly loved to fish. Bill was father to Jackson and step father to Isabella and Jakob. Bill dearly loved his ex-wife Grace until the final separation of his death. He was also survived by his grandmother Marion Shaw, mother Jill Smith, sisters Kellie Shaw, Laura (Tommy) Raines, Chris (Patrick) Dauterive and brothers Adam (Jenny Bushon) Shaw and Billy (Becki) Smith. (Yes, Billy had another brother Billy). Bill was predeceased by his two fathers William G. (Bill) Shaw and Clifford Arch (Archie) Smith. There is a saying in Recovery programs that was one of Bill’s favorites: “Don’t hate the addict, hate the disease. Don’t hate the person, hate the behavior. If it is hard to watch it, think of how hard it is to live it.” He had the sweetest grin, the most pleasant demeanor, gave the biggest and most sincere hugs, and always saw the best in others. That is how we will remember him. We will always love you, Bill. There will be a graveside service for Bill on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 at the Oakwood Cemetery in New Baltimore, 35900 24 Mile Road. Social distancing rules will be followed and masks will be required for those who are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance with non-household members. Masks will be available for those who need them. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com