Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Schmid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. Schmid Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William K. Schmid Jr. Obituary
William K. Schmid, Jr., age 84 of New Baltimore passed away February 19, 2020. Bill was the president and co-owner of Schmid Marina in New Baltimore and the former Chief of the New Baltimore Fire Department. Beloved husband of Julie. Dear father of Cynthia (William) Wellman, Lisa (Kermit) Schmid Wilkerson, and Kathryn Schmid. Loving grandfather of Garrett and Trenton Wellman and Hannah Schmid. Dear brother of Kenneth (Nancy), Gary (Beth), Susan (David) Gardner, Larry (Janet) and JoEllen (Mike) Norkevich. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Mary Jane and Judy and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter Marion and his brothers Bryan and Thomas. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, Ducks Unlimited or the March of Dimes. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -