Lance Eastman

Kala Marie Klaus

Tessla Eastman

Rayden Eastman



March 19, 2020



Lance Eastman and Kala Klaus, along with their children, Tessla and Rayden Eastman, passed away on March 19, 2020 in Austin, MN. Lance Tyler Eastman, 28, of Austin, MN, formerly of Lyle, MN was born July 13th, 1991 to Jesse Eastman and Susan Starrett. He graduated from Austin High School in 2010, met his fiancé Kala Klaus in 2013 and then they started their family. Tessla was born in 2016 and Rayden was born in 2018. Lance enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, especially hunting trips with his dad's family. He enjoyed being outdoors, sports and working on automotive projects with his dad and kids. Lance ultimately loved spending time with his two beautiful children along with his family. Lance always knew how to make people laugh and brighten the mood. Kala Marie Klaus, 25, of Austin, MN, formerly of Lucerne Valley, CA, was born August 30th, 1994 to Ken Klaus and Sandra Huber in Lucerne Valley, CA. She graduated high school from Lucerne Valley High in 2012, met her fiancé Lance Eastman in 2013 and then they started their family. Tessla was born in 2016, and Rayden was born in 2018. Kala enjoyed crafting, laughing, helping the elderly, and she also enjoyed good conversation with family and friends. Kala had a love for animals and her favorite thing to do was spending time with her two beautiful children, along with family. Kala's laughter was always contagious. As a family, Lance, Kala, Tessla, and Rayden enjoyed going on small town trips, camping, sledding, ice fishing, swimming, and bike rides. They also enjoyed making each other laugh and putting a smile on their children's faces. Most of all they enjoyed their time together as a family. Tessla Rose Eastman, 3, of Austin, MN, was born on June 19, 2016 to Lance Eastman and Kala Klaus. Tessla loved playing dress up with mommy, helping grandma cook, reading books, and enjoyed anything Frozen and princesses. Tessla was undeniably a daddy's girl who loved helping her dad and grandpa in the garage. She would melt your heart with her contagious smile and sweet laugh. Rayden Lee Eastman, 1, of Austin MN, was born on May 23, 2018 to Lance Eastman and Kala Klaus. He loved turtles, dogs, playing with cars and trucks, getting tickled and playing catch. Rayden loved cuddling and was a mommy's boy. He loved building things and wrestling with his daddy. Rayden would melt your heart with his sparkling blue eyes and his cute little giggles. Tessla and Rayden also loved spending time with their parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends. They are survived by Lance's parents: Jesse Eastman and Susan Starrett; both of Austin, MN. Kala's parents: Ken (Jody) Klaus of Lucerne Valley, CA. Sandra (Gile) Huber of Buffalo City, WI. Lance's siblings: Crystal (Chad) Pepper of Austin, MN, Amber (Josh) Mattick of Rose Creek, MN. Kala's siblings: Kimberly (Larry) Edgington of Winona MN, Amber (Jack) Kiriakou of Pleasanton, TX, Talia (Michael) Mcgregor of Ogden, UT, Emma and Brent Gardner, Hannah, Kristy, and Kenzi Klaus; all of Lucerne Valley, CA. Lance's Grandparents: Curtis and Carmen Eastman of Austin, MN, Milford and Linda Nelson of Austin, MN. Kala's grandmother: Patricia Vallence. Tessla and Rayden's cousins: Eben and Stiles Pepper of Austin, MN, Jaxson and Owen Mattick of Rose Creek, MN, Addisyn Edington of Winona, MN. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, close family friends, and their dogs Moose and Suzie. They are preceded in death by Lance's brother: James Starrett, Lance's cousins: Curtis Eastman and Brandon Eastman. Kala's grandparents: Mary Klaus, Leroy Klaus, and Ernest Lee Tibbs. And many great grandparents of both families. Lance, Kala, Tessla and Rayden will be deeply missed by so many. And many great grandparents of both families. Lance, Kala, Tessla and Rayden will be deeply missed by so many. A celebration of life is pending with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin and will be announced at a later date.

