Alan Van Dyke Golden

September 12, 1932

January 29, 2019



Alan Van Dyke Golden, desert pioneer, passes at age 86. Alan was born in Daggett, California, September 12, 1932 on the Van Dyke Ranch, and died January 29, 2019 at his home in Daggett, surrounded by his family. Alan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kareen; two sons, Todd and John Golden of Daggett; two daughters, Deborah Salisbury of Apple Valley and Terri McCutchen of Daggett; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grand-children. He is also survived by a sister Gladys Bibb of Ventura. He is preceded in death by one son George Golden. Alan attended school in Daggett's one room school house, Barstow High School and Chaffey College. Alan worked and retired as a pipe-fitter out of Local 364. After retirement he was involved in mining and many other interests. He was an active community member serving on the Daggett Community Service District, the Daggett Pioneer Cemetery and the Daggett Water District. Alan was an active member of the Goff's and Daggett Museums and contributed many historical items to both museums. A memorial service and potluck will be held June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Daggett Community Center, 35331 Afton St., Daggett, California. The public is welcome.

