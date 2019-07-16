Albert Harry Emmanuel Castellucci
June 9, 1928 - July 3, 2019
Albert Harry Emmanuel Castellucci, 91, was born to Albert R. Castellucci (Castel) and Georgia Reith Chambliss in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The oldest of three boys, he grew up in Miami, Florida. He got a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from University of Florida in 1952 and a masters in the same from the Institute of Technology, USAF in Dayton, Ohio. He married June in 1949. He served the Victorville Seventh-day Adventist Church as head elder, head deacon, Sabbath School teacher, Pathfinder director, church board and finance and nominating committee members. A Paul Harris Fellow, he had 57 years of perfect attendance with the Victorville Rotary Club. His awards: Lifetime Achievement (2011), Rotarian of the Year (2014), and new member sponsorship. He leaves his wife of 70 years, June Castellucci, a son, Cass Castellucci, two brothers, Bruce and Gary Castel, two grandsons, Tim and Dustin, great grandchildren, and nephews and nieces. Al's memorial service will be July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Victorville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Published in the Daily Press from July 17 to July 20, 2019