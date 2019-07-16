Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Harry Emmanuel Castellucci. View Sign Service Information Victorville Location - Victorville 14444 7th Street Victorville , CA 92395 (760)-951-4589 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Harry Emmanuel Castellucci

June 9, 1928 - July 3, 2019



Albert Harry Emmanuel Castellucci, 91, was born to Albert R. Castellucci (Castel) and Georgia Reith Chambliss in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The oldest of three boys, he grew up in Miami, Florida. He got a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from University of Florida in 1952 and a masters in the same from the Institute of Technology, USAF in Dayton, Ohio. He married June in 1949. He served the Victorville Seventh-day Adventist Church as head elder, head deacon, Sabbath School teacher, Pathfinder director, church board and finance and nominating committee members. A Paul Harris Fellow, he had 57 years of perfect attendance with the Victorville Rotary Club. His awards: Lifetime Achievement (2011), Rotarian of the Year (2014), and new member sponsorship. He leaves his wife of 70 years, June Castellucci, a son, Cass Castellucci, two brothers, Bruce and Gary Castel, two grandsons, Tim and Dustin, great grandchildren, and nephews and nieces. Al's memorial service will be July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Victorville Seventh-day Adventist Church. Albert Harry Emmanuel CastellucciJune 9, 1928 - July 3, 2019Albert Harry Emmanuel Castellucci, 91, was born to Albert R. Castellucci (Castel) and Georgia Reith Chambliss in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The oldest of three boys, he grew up in Miami, Florida. He got a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from University of Florida in 1952 and a masters in the same from the Institute of Technology, USAF in Dayton, Ohio. He married June in 1949. He served the Victorville Seventh-day Adventist Church as head elder, head deacon, Sabbath School teacher, Pathfinder director, church board and finance and nominating committee members. A Paul Harris Fellow, he had 57 years of perfect attendance with the Victorville Rotary Club. His awards: Lifetime Achievement (2011), Rotarian of the Year (2014), and new member sponsorship. He leaves his wife of 70 years, June Castellucci, a son, Cass Castellucci, two brothers, Bruce and Gary Castel, two grandsons, Tim and Dustin, great grandchildren, and nephews and nieces. Al's memorial service will be July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Victorville Seventh-day Adventist Church. Published in the Daily Press from July 17 to July 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close