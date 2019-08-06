Albert L. Fischer Jr. (1949 - 2019)
Albert L. Fischer, Jr.
March 17, 1949 - July 24, 2019

Albert L. Fischer, Jr., "Big Fish", was an awesome husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born March 17, 1949, and went to be by the Lord's side on July 24, 2019. He was married to Margie Fischer for 50 years; together they had two children, Carolyn and John Miranda and Diana and David Taylor; three grandchildren, Patrick and Brenda Fischer, Gilbert Fischer, and Amanda Taylor; and one great-grandchild, Analeah. He worked at Santa Fe for 42 years. Al came from a family of seven. Al will always be remembered as a carpenter, builder, mechanic, and just all around go to person. Al loved spending time with family and all the grand kids and great-grandchild. Services will be held at Crossroads Assembly, 501 Ave A, Barstow.
Published in the Daily Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
