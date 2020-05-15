AnnaMargaret aka
Margaret L. Collins Anderson
June 23, 1937 - April 3, 2020
AnnaMargaret was born in Minot, ND on June 23, 1937. However, she grew up mainly in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. She moved to Southern California in 1959. Margaret married Verne Anderson (died 03/06/2013) on April 30, 1964. They had one child, Kent. They lived in the Reno area most of the time from 1972 to 1997. Margaret and Verne moved to Victorville, CA after they retired in 1997. Margaret was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for many years. She also worked as a volunteer at the San Bernardino County Fair from about 2000 to about 2010. Margaret became active in the Merry Widows group after Verne died. She joined the Hesperia Elks Lodge in 2016 or 2017. Margaret had a big smile which lit up her whole face. She loved to laugh and would often tease people. She was very outgoing and loved to talk to people. AnnaMargaret loved her extended family very much. Margaret was preceded in death by her: husband, mother, one sister, one niece, and one nephew. She is survived by her: son, Kent Anderson; daughter-in-law, Katrina Ellman; sister Virginia Williams, brother Lee Collins, sister Judy (Wayne) Morgan; nine nieces; two nephews; and several other relatives. For the complete obituary, see https://www.sunsethills.cc/m/obituaries/Margaret-Collins-Anderson/Memories
Published in the Daily Press on May 17, 2020