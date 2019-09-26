Anthony 'Tony' Signorelli
November 10, 1958
September 11, 2019
Anthony G. Signorelli passed away unexpectedly on 9-11. He was born in Southern California and spent most of his life there. He had a passion for music and an awesome sense of humor. He was witty, unique, and charming. He had an unforgettable personality and he lived by his own rules. He was proud to be a loving father, brother, grandpa, companion and friend. He will be forever missed by each and everyone of us! All who knew him will never forget the one and only "Tony Signorelli". Services will be held on Monday, September 30th at 4:00 pm at Victor Valley Mortuary, 15609 11Th St., Victorville, CA. All who loved him are welcome to attend.
Published in the Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019