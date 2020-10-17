1/
Arnold B. Plese
1929 - 2020
Arnold B. Plese
February 8, 1929 - September 17, 2020

Arnold (Arnie) Bartholomew Plese passed away in Victorville, California on September 17, 2020 at the age of 91 due to heart failure. Mr. Plese was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and served in the United States Army, US Coast Guard, and the Army Corp. of Engineers. He met the love of his life, Kathryn (Kaye) Lindblad, in Los Angeles and they were married in 1967. Arnie was a long-time resident of Victorville, California. He built his house there in 1978 and it remained his home. A man of constant curiosity, Arnie traveled the world. He had many hobbies, including photography, reading, and construction. Arnie was well known around Victorville. His kindness and enthusiasm for helping people was one of his many gifts. Arnie is survived by his brother, Matthew Plese, many nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on October 21, 2020. Arnie was a devoted catholic and the family suggests that memorials may be made to your church, or the charity of one's choice.

Published in Daily Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
Riverside National Cemetery
