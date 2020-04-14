Arturo Salcido (Turi)
October 31, 1953 - April 8, 2020
Arturo Salcido (Turi) passed away on April 8, 2020; he was born on October 31,1953 in Juarez, Chih., Mexico. He is survived by his wife Donna Salcido, his children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Chonita Salcido, his brother and sisters. He was preceded in death by his father Ramon Salcido.He grew up in Victorville and resided in Hesperia. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Cargil Industries in 2013. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2020