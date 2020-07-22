Ashley Jean Rickman (Hague)

February 1, 1986 - July 9, 2020



Ashley Rickman left this life on July 9th 2020. She is survived by her partner Robert Stephenson, three children Lily, Jordynn and Grayson, brother Todd Hague, and father Phillip Hague (Donna). Ashley was preceded in death by her mother Robin Hague (Smith). She was born and raised in Apple Valley and graduated high school in 2004. Growing up, Ashley attended Church of the Valley where she was baptized and attended youth mission trips. Ashley was a devoted mother to her children and family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Miss me a little - but not too long

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me - but let me go.



Graveside services will be held on July 30th, 2020 at Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary, Apple Valley, CA at 10:00 a.m. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced.

