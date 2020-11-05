Audrey Maybelle Wendt

September 2, 2011 -

October 19, 2020

On October 19, 2020, GOD called Home HIS precious child, Audrey Maybelle Wendt, at the tender age of 9. From her birth to her Journey to Heaven, Audrey filled the lives of many with her Love and Joy, and captured their hearts with her Beautiful Smile, Infectious Laugh, and Dancing Eyebrows. She lived in Victorville for her entire life, and despite the daily obstacles that she faced, Audrey spent her days as the most Happiest, Creative and Courageous Girl ever. Her Faith in GOD and Jesus, and Zest for life inspired and impacted all who knew her.

Audrey is survived by her Mommy: Erica Lugo of Victorville, her Daddy: Derek Wendt (and younger brothers) of Phoenix AZ, her Gam-Gam: Joni Lugo of Victorville, her Papa Mark of Wrightwood, Aunts and Uncles: Daniel Lugo, Lindsay Camarena (Anthony) , Dylan Wendt (Vanessa), her cousins (whom she loved and adored), as well as an abundance and array of other relatives and friends. She is greeted in Heaven by her BFF Grandpa: Michael Lugo, her Grandma: Denise Wendt, and Great Grandparents.

Services for Audrey Maybelle will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park located at 24000 Waalew Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6pm-8pm (Visitation), and on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1pm (Celebration of Life), with a reception to follow.

"Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these." ~Matthew 19:14



