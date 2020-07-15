1/1
Barbara (Hyde) Cadwell
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara (Hyde) Cadwell
May 28, 1932 - July 13, 2020

Barbara (Hyde) Cadwell of Apple Valley, California left this life on July 13, 2020. She was born May 28, 1932 in Ithaca, New York to Homer Lee and Clara Hyde. Before meeting and marrying Harry Cadwell in 1960, she served our country as a Navy nurse. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi and led many Girl Scout troops while raising three daughters. Barbara was beloved by all who knew her and her home was always filled with friends and family. She was predeceased by her siblings, Kenneth, John, Ellen, and Beverley. She is survived by her loving husband Harry; three daughters, Michelle Cadwell-Smith, Jeannine Abbott, and Allyce (Salvador) Castillo; five grandchildren, Amanda, Mark (Summer), Barbara, Christina (Nick), and Stephanie; as well as ten great-grandchildren, James, Amber, Michael, Aiden, Annalyssa, Landyn, Finn, Avaline, Laykin, and Braxtyn. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to help defray expenses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved