Barbara (Hyde) Cadwell

May 28, 1932 - July 13, 2020



Barbara (Hyde) Cadwell of Apple Valley, California left this life on July 13, 2020. She was born May 28, 1932 in Ithaca, New York to Homer Lee and Clara Hyde. Before meeting and marrying Harry Cadwell in 1960, she served our country as a Navy nurse. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi and led many Girl Scout troops while raising three daughters. Barbara was beloved by all who knew her and her home was always filled with friends and family. She was predeceased by her siblings, Kenneth, John, Ellen, and Beverley. She is survived by her loving husband Harry; three daughters, Michelle Cadwell-Smith, Jeannine Abbott, and Allyce (Salvador) Castillo; five grandchildren, Amanda, Mark (Summer), Barbara, Christina (Nick), and Stephanie; as well as ten great-grandchildren, James, Amber, Michael, Aiden, Annalyssa, Landyn, Finn, Avaline, Laykin, and Braxtyn. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to help defray expenses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store