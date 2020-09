Barbara E. Olson

August 27, 1933 - September 5, 2020



Barbara was born in South Dakota. She was a resident of Oro Grande for 42 years. She was a Bakery Manager at Don's Restaurant for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil. Barbara is survived by son Bryan Olson; daughters Patti Hudson, Judy Olson and Karen Hernandez; and two sisters Carol Shelton and Sharon Wobema. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery.

