1/
Barbara F. Eickhoff
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara F. Eickhoff
January 5, 1938 - July 25, 2020

Cherished mother of 7, (Jenny, Barb, Wayne, Jeff, Allen, Kathie, and Dorothy) and loving gramma of (Jackie, Alex, Chris, Samantha, Beth, Casey, Maddie, Cody, Kevin, Christopher, Victoria, Adam, Micheal, Christina, and Brittney), and many, many great-grandkids, as well as many adopted grandkids throughout the years. She was loved and cherished by many, and will be so deeply missed. A precious treasure to us all. Until we meet again mother, we all love you so much!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved