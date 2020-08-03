Barbara F. Eickhoff
January 5, 1938 - July 25, 2020
Cherished mother of 7, (Jenny, Barb, Wayne, Jeff, Allen, Kathie, and Dorothy) and loving gramma of (Jackie, Alex, Chris, Samantha, Beth, Casey, Maddie, Cody, Kevin, Christopher, Victoria, Adam, Micheal, Christina, and Brittney), and many, many great-grandkids, as well as many adopted grandkids throughout the years. She was loved and cherished by many, and will be so deeply missed. A precious treasure to us all. Until we meet again mother, we all love you so much!
