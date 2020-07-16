Barbara Joanne Weeks

November 1, 1939 - July 5, 2020



Barbara Joanne Weeks was born in Boston, MA, to Donald A. and Ethel B. Morgan. Her childhood was in various places as she was an army brat. She lived in many parts of USA, including Solvang, CA, Waco, TX and then Winter Haven, FL. Barbara is a 1957 graduate with honors from Winter Haven High School and was a member of the Spanish, Latin, Anchor, Biology and Beta Clubs. She lettered in Tennis twice during her three years on the Winter Haven High Tennis Team. In March of 1960, Barbara joined the nation's senior womens military service, the Womens Army Corps (WAC), choosing to attend dental assistant school. Barbara completed her qualifications by recording a score on the mental examination that is seldom achieved by any applicant; the exact score could not be reported, however, she was in the upper 10% of all women who complete the test. During this time, she met and married John Winn. She was honorably separated from W.A.C. as she was pregnant and that wasn't allowed back then, and was blessed with her Alpha, Joanne, in 1961. John and Barbara moved to Mesa, Arizona, where they eventually divorced. She met Macyl Ray Weeks whom she eventually married. On their honeymoon, Barbara gained two sons (Raymon D and Kenneth Weeks) and in 1966 she was blessed with her Omega, Tamara Sue. In 1968, the family was transferred to George Air Force Base. Barbara and Ray were avid bowlers. Barbara bowled at least twice a week, Wednesday nights with Wade's New "O" and Thursday nights on the women's league where she won many trophies and traveled with the league. Barbara and family lived in Hesperia, CA, from 1970 to 1976. Ray and Barbara unfortunately also divorced after 7 years of marriage. Barbara and the girls moved to Apple Valley in 1976. Barbara worked for St. Mary Desert Valley Hospital and Victor Valley Community Hospital in Medical Records and doing transcription. While striving to care for her family, she earned her Associates in Art Degree at Victor Valley College. In the early 1980s, she opened her own business "Weeks Transcription" and dominated the High Desert with transcription services until she had to close her doors in the mid 1990s. She was able to retire and enjoy life by going to Las Vegas with her life-long friend in crime, Alison (Moore) Allen. She eventually decided to move to Las Vegas in 2002 and resided there until her death. Barbara had a multitude of heart-related issues, including many heart attacks, strokes, stents, and aortic valve replacement. She had been a smoker since her early adulthood and was finally able to kick the habit in 2017 – bless her heart! Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Joanne and best friend, Alison. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara (Mark); sons, Raymon D (Janice), Kenneth (Betty); siblings, Margaret, John, Janet and Ethel Lynn; grandsons, Jon and Jason Weeks, James, Josh and Charles Bradley; granddaughters, Stephanie, Chantal, Katie and Starla, and many great-grandchildren.



There is but one and only one, Whose love will fail you never. One who lives from sun to sun, With constant fond endeavor. There is but one and only one, On earth there is no other. In Heaven a noble work was done, When God gave us our Mother. Until we meet again, you will be missed greatly!



The family plans to connect to memorialize and celebrate Barbara's life at a later date.

