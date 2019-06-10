Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Virginia Lowe-Lascelles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Virginia

Lowe-Lascelles

August 27, 1941 - May 5, 2019



Barbara Lowe-Lascelles passed away in Apple Valley May 5, 2019. She was 77 years old. Barbara was born in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 1941, the first daughter of Virginia Fay Niles and Franklin Clare Lowe. Her family moved to Buena Park, California in 1954. She graduated from Buena Park High School in 1960 as Salutatorian. As a recipient of a Nutralite Foundation Science Scholarship and a California State Scholarship, Barbara attended Pomona College in Claremont where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree having majored in geology and graduating with "Distinction." While working at the Los Angeles Museum of Natural History, Barbara attended the University of Southern California, where she earned a Master of Science degree from their Geology Department. Her graduate work took her to the mineral belt and mines around Jamestown, Colorado. Eventually Barbara pursued a teaching career. She attended California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, earning credentials to teach special education and physical, Earth, and life sciences. Her enthusiasm for the study of Earth science and fine arts was reflected in the accomplishments of her students. Singing in the choir, and the worship and fellowship she found at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Apple Valley, was an integral part of Barbara's life. There, she met her husband, Rowley Lascelles. They married December 19, 1998 and shared almost eight years until his death in August, 2006. She is remembered with love and affection by her family and friends for her outstanding memory and intellect, her beautiful paintings and pottery, and the remarkable jewelry that she collected and wore without hesitation. She will be missed by her sister Roberta Griset, a step-son Robert Lascelles, and step-daughter Hope Martin, three nephews and three nieces, as well as her many beloved friends from St. Timothy's. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 PM at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 15757 St. Timothy Road in Apple Valley.

