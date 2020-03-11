Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Colleen Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice Colleen Ward

January 1, 1925 - February 20, 2020



Beatrice Colleen (Connie) Ward was born on January 1, 1925 and passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Some of you knew her as Connie Nagy, co-owner of Sparky's Drive-In and manager of Montgomery Ward, Connie Caroon or Connie Ward. She lived through the Great Depression, World War II and the wars that followed. She lived through 17 Presidencies, worked for 10 years at Goodyear Rubber crawling into our war aircraft wings to install fuel tanks. She moved to Victorville in the late 1940's, to Texas with her husband Darrell Caroon, and back to California. She raised Patricia Teas Nagy, Mildred Colvin Nagy, Bob Harris Nagy, Steve Nagy (deceased), Cliff Nagy, Bruce Nagy (deceased), Lee Caroon, Gwen Caroon and Lonnie Caroon. She has dozens of grand, great and great-great-grandchildren! She taught painting to her fellow seniors at Apple Valley Senior Citizens and was a founding member of the "Goldenaires". Her legacy for music and painting live on throughout our family. She had so many stories and memories she shared with us! She was the best mom any kids could ask for! We will miss her so much! Rest in your Savior, Jesus, Mom...Until we see you again! Private services will be held by family. Donations may be made to the Apple Valley Senior Citizens. Beatrice Colleen WardJanuary 1, 1925 - February 20, 2020Beatrice Colleen (Connie) Ward was born on January 1, 1925 and passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Some of you knew her as Connie Nagy, co-owner of Sparky's Drive-In and manager of Montgomery Ward, Connie Caroon or Connie Ward. She lived through the Great Depression, World War II and the wars that followed. She lived through 17 Presidencies, worked for 10 years at Goodyear Rubber crawling into our war aircraft wings to install fuel tanks. She moved to Victorville in the late 1940's, to Texas with her husband Darrell Caroon, and back to California. She raised Patricia Teas Nagy, Mildred Colvin Nagy, Bob Harris Nagy, Steve Nagy (deceased), Cliff Nagy, Bruce Nagy (deceased), Lee Caroon, Gwen Caroon and Lonnie Caroon. She has dozens of grand, great and great-great-grandchildren! She taught painting to her fellow seniors at Apple Valley Senior Citizens and was a founding member of the "Goldenaires". Her legacy for music and painting live on throughout our family. She had so many stories and memories she shared with us! She was the best mom any kids could ask for! We will miss her so much! Rest in your Savior, Jesus, Mom...Until we see you again! Private services will be held by family. Donations may be made to the Apple Valley Senior Citizens. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2020

