Beatrice Ornellas
June 11, 1921 - January 17, 2020
Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she met and was married for 75 years to Manuel Ornellas. She had 4 children, and was preceded in death by her husband, sons James Russell Ornellas and Donald Ornellas, grandsons Travis Ornellas and Chad Ornellas. She was an wonderful human being and a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, surviving sons Ronald Manuel Ornellas of Garden Grove and Robert Donald Ornellas of Apple Valley. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace Mom, you've earned it.
Published in the Daily Press on Jan. 25, 2020