Bessie Broda
April 24, 1937 - December 5, 2019
Our mother Bess passed away on December 5th and was preceded in death by our father Paul, and sons David and Ronald. She is survived by two sons Robert and Phillip, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mum wanted everyone to know that she had a good life, was very proud her family, friendships, the many years with Spring Valley Lake Association, and especially of her boys.
Services will be a private affair.
Published in the Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019