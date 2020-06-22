Betty June Covieo
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty June Covieo
April 18, 1937 - June 6, 2020

Betty June Covieo, beloved daughter of Edna and Roy Freeman. Born April 18, 1937 in Phoenix, Arizona. Betty passed away at home on June 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Covieo, a brother, 4 children, 3 step-children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and too many friends to list. Moving in 1980 from Ramona, California where she raised her children and worked at the El Patio Cafe, to Hesperia and worked at the Green Tree Inn for several years before she retired. Betty never met a stranger. She loved people. She loved being a waitress and meeting new friends every day. Betty was a very gifted musician, loving the organ, piano and other instruments. There will be a Memorial gathering, celebration of life at her home on Sunday, June 28th. Please come by any time between 10am and 2pm and share a story or two. We will have refreshments. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity. If you need the address please contact us at MsLolipop2u@aol.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved