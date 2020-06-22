Betty June Covieo
April 18, 1937 - June 6, 2020
Betty June Covieo, beloved daughter of Edna and Roy Freeman. Born April 18, 1937 in Phoenix, Arizona. Betty passed away at home on June 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Covieo, a brother, 4 children, 3 step-children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and too many friends to list. Moving in 1980 from Ramona, California where she raised her children and worked at the El Patio Cafe, to Hesperia and worked at the Green Tree Inn for several years before she retired. Betty never met a stranger. She loved people. She loved being a waitress and meeting new friends every day. Betty was a very gifted musician, loving the organ, piano and other instruments. There will be a Memorial gathering, celebration of life at her home on Sunday, June 28th. Please come by any time between 10am and 2pm and share a story or two. We will have refreshments. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity. If you need the address please contact us at MsLolipop2u@aol.com.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.