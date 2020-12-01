Beverly Elaine Gomez

Our beloved, Beverly Elaine Gomez, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family in her home in Beaumont, CA.

Beverly was born July 20, 1948 in Auburn, Nebraska to Charles and Carrie Pierceall. The family moved from Nebraska in 1950 to Riverside, CA. She attended and graduated from Rubidoux High School in 1966. Beverly married the love of her life, George A. Gomez, Sr. in 1969 and they had two children, Alisha and George Jr. She worked both retail and assembly in which she retired from Toro Industries in 1994. Beverly had many hobbies. She loved baking, crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her family.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, George A. Gomez, Sr., her brother; Charles Leon Pierceall and her parents; Charles W. and Carrie Pierceall.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Alisha E. Gomez and son, George A. Gomez, Jr., along with daughter in- law; Andrea Dunn, grandchildren; Isaak, Daisie, Gage and Savana and sister; Glenna Pierceall and brother, Lyle Pierceall.

Beverly will be forever missed by her family and friends. She was loved by so many. She was caring and kind, sweet and playful. She was always the life of the party. Her personality was graceful and capturing. She loved to dance and listen to music and our hearts will forever be broken by the loss of such a beautiful soul.

For service information; please contact the family.



