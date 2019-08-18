Carey Ray Douglas
June 14, 1964 - August 12, 2019
Carey Ray Douglas unexpectedly passed away on August 12, 2019 at home in Apple Valley. He was born June 14, 1964 in Pomona, CA. He leaves to mourn his passing, a wife Claire (Woolton); daughter Brianna Hope Douglas; father William (Kimberly) Douglas; brother Robert (Suette) Douglas; uncle James R. Douglas; and 6 aunts Myrna (Steve) Perez, Nancy (Jess) Montes, Sonja (John) Jenning, Darcy Tolle, Kathleen Thompson, and Marsha Ingram. He worked at the cement plant in Victorville for 10 years, then the last 10 years in the construction trade. He will be sadly missed. Service will be held at 1:00pm on September 7, 2019 at Ingold Chapel in Fontana, CA.
Published in the Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019