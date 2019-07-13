Carl A. Hankins
July 1, 1980 - July 7, 2019
Carl Allen Hankins, 39, died unexpectedly on July 7th, 2019 in Carlsbad, CA. Carl was born on July 1, 1980 in Los Angeles, CA to Randy and Pam Hankins. 1998 graduate of Hesperia High School. Carl worked for San Marcos Fire Department as a Firefighter Paramedic. He married Jennifer King on the 2nd of December in 2014. They welcomed one son, Ryan. Services are scheduled for 2:00pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at HDC, 14545 Hook Blvd., Victorville CA with a reception to follow.
Published in the Daily Press on July 14, 2019