Carl Ray Franck

December 1, 1947 - April 19, 2019



Carl Ray Franck passed away April 19th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mr. Franck was born in Wisconsin. Carl worked with JPL for 34 years. His career was his passion, his love for space and science showed through his work. He is survived by four siblings. He leaves behind four children, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Ray Franck. Carl will be buried on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 in the afternoon at Sunset Hills Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation in memorial of Carl's life and love of space exploration.