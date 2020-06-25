Carol June (Dunlap) Lippens
1949 - 2020
Carol June (Dunlap) Lippens
December 3, 1949 - June 1, 2020

After over 2 years of health problems resulting in a massive stroke, Carol has gone home to her Lord and Savior; where she will have no more pain or suffering. She will always be remembered for her love and concern for others, her laugh and unique humor, and for "those things that can only happen to Carol". She loved the Lord and was involved in children ministries. She is survived by her husband, sister, daughter, nephew, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, cousins, and many friends. We will all miss her. * The full tribute to Carol can be viewed at https://youtu.be/bdf09RxUanM or searching "THE LIFE OF CAROL LIPPENS" on YouTube.

Published in Daily Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.
