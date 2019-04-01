Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolee Baker. View Sign

Carolee Baker (Scrogin)

May 3, 1932 - March 14, 2019



Carolee passed away peacefully on Thursday March 14, 2019. Born in Gridley, CA, Carolee lived in many places, including the San Francisco Bay Area, where she raised a family and taught elementary school for 36 years. Carolee moved to the Victorville/Apple Valley area in 1992, where she and her husband became active members of the Symphony Guild and Jess Ranch Community Church. Carolee served as a leader of the Love Lift Ministries for 20 years and on several occasions, taught vacation bible school. An avid crafter, Carolee created hand sewn dolls, which she sold and loved to share with others. She was married for 55 years to her husband Art and had two daughters, Joni and Liane. Carolee is survived by her daughter Joni Lorraine; daughter Liane Swenson; grandchildren Raquel Lopez, Daniela Lopez, Marina Sereno, Jessica Lorraine, Sydney Swenson, Max Swenson; great-grandchildren Phoenix, Ember, Joaquin, and Dahlia. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother. A Celebration of Life will be held April 8, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Jess Ranch Community Church 11537 Apple Valley Rd., Apple Valley, CA 92308. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation Carolee Baker (Scrogin)May 3, 1932 - March 14, 2019Carolee passed away peacefully on Thursday March 14, 2019. Born in Gridley, CA, Carolee lived in many places, including the San Francisco Bay Area, where she raised a family and taught elementary school for 36 years. Carolee moved to the Victorville/Apple Valley area in 1992, where she and her husband became active members of the Symphony Guild and Jess Ranch Community Church. Carolee served as a leader of the Love Lift Ministries for 20 years and on several occasions, taught vacation bible school. An avid crafter, Carolee created hand sewn dolls, which she sold and loved to share with others. She was married for 55 years to her husband Art and had two daughters, Joni and Liane. Carolee is survived by her daughter Joni Lorraine; daughter Liane Swenson; grandchildren Raquel Lopez, Daniela Lopez, Marina Sereno, Jessica Lorraine, Sydney Swenson, Max Swenson; great-grandchildren Phoenix, Ember, Joaquin, and Dahlia. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother. A Celebration of Life will be held April 8, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Jess Ranch Community Church 11537 Apple Valley Rd., Apple Valley, CA 92308. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation https://www.macular.org/how-donate Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close