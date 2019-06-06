Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline M. Altieri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline M. Altieri

June 26, 1926 - May 21, 2019



Caroline M. Altieri, (92), a long-time resident of the High Desert area, died Tuesday the 21st of May at Sierra Vista Living Facility in Victorville, CA. Born in 1926 in Bryn Mawr, PA, Caroline was retired the last 40 years from her job as a secretary. She had lived at Sierra Vista Assisted Living for the last 10 years. She was loved and cared for by the most amazing staff that was more like a family, for which we are truly grateful. Caroline loved good chocolate, crafting, tatting and singing. She enjoyed going to church and singing in the choir. Caroline had a wonderful smile that could light up a room and a personality to match. She loved the Lord with all her heart! With vigor and good humor, she was able to blow out the 90 candles on her birthday cake a few years ago. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Michael, and they now will rest eternally together in the loving arms of the Lord. She is survived by her sister Mary Collins and family (PA); her nephews, Eric Larkin (CA), Mark Larkin (Germany), Jay Larkin (MO) and their families; her niece Kim Biddle (FL), and her special adopted niece Tracey Loenhorst and family. We are honoring her wishes to not have a funeral. Memorial donations can be made to USO.org in support of our troops. Kern Memorial has been entrusted with arrangements (CA) and her final resting place will be in Philadelphia Memorial Park (PA). Published in the Daily Press from June 7 to June 8, 2019

