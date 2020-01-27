Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Matthew Kingsbury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Matthew

Kingsbury

January 2, 1928 - January 18, 2020



Charles Matthew Kingsbury, 92, husband of the late Betty Lou Kingsbury, peacefully passed on January 18, 2020, at Spring Valley Lake in Victorville, CA. He was both the patriarch and rock of his large blended family. He was born in Los Angeles, California on January 2, 1928 to Roger Thomas Kingsbury and May Jones Kingsbury. Chuck was a veteran of the Korean War. He lived in California his entire life. He spent 45 years in the food industry, partnering in several large brokerage firms in Los Angeles. Chuck was an avid golfer. He is survived by his daughter Linda Kingsbury Halverson, son Jonathan Bruce Kingsbury, step-daughter Debra Linda Porter, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA at 10:30am on February 14, 2020. Donations in his name may be made to: , Veterans of Foreign War. Published in the Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020

