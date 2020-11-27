Charles Shepardson

Charles Shepardson passed away on November 11, 2020, at the age of 89. He was at home in Apple Valley. He was born in Kalkaska County, Michigan, on March 5, 1931, and was a California resident for 54 years, residing in Apple Valley since 1975.

Charles (Chuck) retired from Southern California Edison. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Men's Club at Jess Ranch golf course.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joan. Chuck was the last surviving child of Charles and Blanche Shepardson, and was one of five children. He was father to three children - daughter MaryAnn Jordan (deceased 2002), his son Robert Shepardson, daughter Terry Shidal. Four grandchildren - Erin Villarino, husband Tony; Nathan Jordan, wife Sheila; Adam Jordan, wife Brenda; and Ryan Hull, wife Cindy. Eight great-grandchildren - Kyra Villarino, Donna Villarino, Christina Villarino, Tony Villarino, Olivia Hull, Emily Hull, Maple Jordan and Wyatt Jordan.



