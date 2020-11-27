1/1
Charles Shepardson
1931 - 2020
Charles Shepardson
Charles Shepardson passed away on November 11, 2020, at the age of 89. He was at home in Apple Valley. He was born in Kalkaska County, Michigan, on March 5, 1931, and was a California resident for 54 years, residing in Apple Valley since 1975.
Charles (Chuck) retired from Southern California Edison. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Men's Club at Jess Ranch golf course.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joan. Chuck was the last surviving child of Charles and Blanche Shepardson, and was one of five children. He was father to three children - daughter MaryAnn Jordan (deceased 2002), his son Robert Shepardson, daughter Terry Shidal. Four grandchildren - Erin Villarino, husband Tony; Nathan Jordan, wife Sheila; Adam Jordan, wife Brenda; and Ryan Hull, wife Cindy. Eight great-grandchildren - Kyra Villarino, Donna Villarino, Christina Villarino, Tony Villarino, Olivia Hull, Emily Hull, Maple Jordan and Wyatt Jordan.

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Victor Valley Mortuary
15609 11th Street
Victorville, CA 92392-3354
(760) 245-8164
