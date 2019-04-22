Charles (Chuck) Zimmerman
April 8, 2019
Charles (Chuck) Zimmerman passed away April 8th, he was a husband, dad, and grandfather. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey. At the age of 18 he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. He moved to California after retiring from twenty-one years of service. Moved to Apple Valley where he purchased a home in 1974. He was also a Mason for over 60 years. His legacy is carried on by his sister, nephew, daughter and grandson.
Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 23, 2019