Chester "Curt" Wayne Campbell
1938 - 2020
Chester "Curt" Campbell
July 12, 1938 - October 1, 2020

Chester "Curtis" Wayne Campbell, 82, loving husband of Patricia (Tronson) Campbell, of Phelan, California, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Glory Homes of Victorville CA. Chester was born on July 12, 1938 in Waynesboro VA, the son of the late John Everette and Thelma (McFaden) Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Blair) Simon of Philadelphia, his sister Brenda Houff, and son Wayne Campbell. Chester was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, attended College of Great Falls in Montana and was employed at various places over the years. Before his retirement in 2013, he was employed by Opportunities Inc. in Great Falls, Montana for 26 years as a Youth Employment and Training counselor and later Director of the program working with at risk youth. He worked extensively in Glacier County and had a special place in his heart for the Blackfeet people. He served on the Board of Directors of the Youth Detention Center in Great Falls, his passion for helping youth and adults alike was evident. He also taught classes at the prison in Shelby, Montana. Upon retirement, he owned and operated Campbell's Books in Phelan. As an author himself, this was his dream job. In 2015 the book store was sold so he and Pat could spend summers in Montana at their beloved cabin, and take a 25th anniversary trip to Virginia to visit family. He was an avid reader, hunter and hiker. He loved nothing better than to hike the mountains in Virginia, Montana and California. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his extended family. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Patricia (Tronson) Campbell; his brothers John (Thelma) Campbell of Fishersville VA and Roger (Alida) Campbell of Waynesboro VA; a brother-in-law David Houff of Fishersville, VA; daughter Valerie (Joel) Rigoglioso of Fairfax VA; son Shawn (Linda) Campbell; son Charles Campbell of Great Falls MT; daughter Alisa (Randy) Moats of Great Falls; son Barry Campbell; son Shawn Babbit of West Virginia and daughter Jennifer Tronson (Latif Laari} of Phelan, California. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Glory Homes in Victorville CA and Belmont Hospice for their care and compassion. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A celebration of life will be held in Montana, summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org in his name. Affordable Cremations and Burial of Apple Valley is serving the family.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
October 7, 2020
Pat and family so sorry for your loss. Those we love don’t go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed, And very dear.

carolyn highwood
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Genuine and a very good soul
Tom Hayes
Friend
