Christa Bilbro
December 28, 1927 - April 8, 2019
Christa passed away on Monday April 8, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. Christa was born in Cottbus, Germany. Christa meet William (Bill) Bilbro who was an Army soldier stationed in Germany. They were married July 1, 1950 in Heidelberg, Germany. The Bilbros came to the United States in 1951. Christa became a U.S. citizen in San Bernardino, California in 1955 which made her very proud. The Bilbros purchased a home in Barstow and retired there. Christa worked for Security Bank and later for Marine Corp West Federal Credit Union in Barstow. She was preceded in death by her husband Willman (Bill) Bilbro and a sister Gertraude Konrad. She is survived by her brother Wolfgang Bubner, (family), nephew Ben Bubner (family), a niece Viola Berg (family), nephew Rene Konrad (family) of Germany, nieces of her late husband Anna Lee Gallant of Washington and Faye Sparker of Virginia, Patty Jones and Diana Francis her two devoted friends and care givers and a multitude of friends. Services will be at Mead Mortuary, 36930 Irwin Rd., Barstow, California on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in the Daily Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019