Clara Mae Jones
March 20, 1937 - February 24, 2020
Clara Jones passed away on February 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 82 years old. Clara was born on March 20, 1937 to Nealie and Oscar Mitchell in Castle, Oklahoma, the eighth of 13 children. She attended Boley High School in Boley, Oklahoma. She married Hyphen Jones in 1954. They moved to California in 1957 where they raised three daughters and a son. Clara lived in Compton for 38 years and worked for Mattel and Xerox corporations. They moved to Apple Valley in 1995 and settled into retirement where Clara enjoyed bowling, quilting and watching the Lakers and Dodgers with her husband. She was a member of Emmanuel Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Clara is survived by her husband Hyphen Jones, her children Joyce Rages (David), Betty Bell and Cathleen Jones, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 5 sisters, 1 brother, and a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son David Jones. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 10, 2020 at Emmanuel Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Victorville, CA.
Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2020