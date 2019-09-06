|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Zwarkowski.
Clifford Zwarkowski
December 2, 1930 - September 1, 2019
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Clifford A. Zwarkowski, loving husband, father, grandfather of 3, great-grandfather of 11 and great-great-grandfather of 3, passed away at the age of 88 in the home of his beloved son, his namesake, Clifford A. "Ski" Zwarkowski. Cliff was born on December 2, 1930 in Hamtramck, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. Cliff was a United States Air Force veteran. He proudly served our country for 22 years where he earned the rank of Master Sergeant. Cliff was stationed around the world, including Alaska, Washington D.C., Illinois, Libya, Turkey, northern California and Iran. He retired in southern California on July 31, 1969. Cliff met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Garland, when he was stationed at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., 1950. They were married on his birthday on December 2, 1951 in Forestville, Maryland. Barbara preceded him in death in 2007. Cliff and Barb were married for 56 years and reunited through our Lord Jesus Christ upon his death. Cliff was affectionately known as "Pops" by many. His greatest legacy is his family who loved and adored him. He leaves behind his only son, Clifford A. Zwarkowski (Cheryl), grandchildren, Elizabeth Rampaul (Dr. Reginald Rampaul), Matt (Val Matteson), Eric (Aryn Allgood), great-grandchildren, Gabriel Johnston, Kaleb Sample, Jenessa Sample, Aiden Schainker, Taylor Zwarkowski, Kylie Schainker, Pierce Rampaul, Genevieve Zwarkowski, Chloe Rampaul, Clarissa Rampaul, Eric Zwarkowski, Junior and great-great-grandchildren, Parker Johnston, Noah Johnston, August Sample. Your humor, love of spending time on the porch with us, sharing memories and giving guidance will be missed beyond words. We love you, Pops. Cliff is also survived by many caring friends of Valencia Lea Park in Highland, California. One of his passions was calling bingo in the park on Monday nights. Cliff also loved the weekly trips to Fantasy Springs with his group of friends from the park. He enjoyed watching old westerns and was an avid Dodger and Angels' fan. Cliff was known by his family and friends for his kind, warm, loving and generous spirit. Cliff will be interred with his wife at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California. Services will be private. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.
Published in the Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|