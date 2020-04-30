Consuelo S. Aran
November 26, 1933 - April 22, 2020
Consuelo S. Aran, 86, entered into rest April 22, 2020 at York Hospital. Consuelo was born on November 26, 1933 to the late Julio and Magarita (Velez) Aran. She was the beloved mother of Albert A. Pando, Denise Lebron, Ruben H. Rivera, Ana Rivera, Rosie Santiago; and is survived by loving extended family. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in the Daily Press on Apr. 30, 2020