Dale Walter Trombley
April 27, 1940 - August 7, 2019
Dale Walter Trombley, longtime resident of the High Desert, passed away on August 7th 2019. Retired from the Air Force since 1980, he is survived by his wife of 57 years Ingrid Trombley; his brothers Edward and Phillip Trombley; children Erich Trombley (Misti), Angela Hopton (Kevin), and Janet Beans (Daniel); granddaughters Valerie Ropelato and Kirstie Johnson (Cisco); and great-granddaughters Zara and Ava Johnson. He had a dry sense of humor and he loved watching the Green Bay Packers. He will be deeply missed. Memorial Service will be held at: Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. West Chester, Ohio 45069
Published in the Daily Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019