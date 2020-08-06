Damayanthi Seneviratne MD

March 30, 1944 - July 28, 2020



After a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease, Dr. Damayanthi Seneviratne passed away peacefully on July 28th, 2020 in her home. She was surrounded by her loved ones both in person and virtually via FaceTime preceding her death. Damayanthi was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and completed her medical studies at the Colombo Medical Faculty becoming one of the first woman physicians of her generation. After practicing medicine for nearly 20 years in Sri Lanka, she immigrated to the United States of America and completed a residency in internal medicine in New Jersey. She settled down in Apple Valley in the early 1990s and practiced internal medicine with the Desert Valley Medical Group. She was beloved by her patients and staff and was known for her kind, caring, gentle and empathetic bedside manner as well as her sharp mind to diagnose and treat medical problems. She was a pillar of the Apple Valley community. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Annesley "Lee" Seneviratne, two sons Dr. Aruna Seneviratne (Orthopaedic Surgeon, NY, NY) and wife Dharshyni Senviratne-Peries, Dave Seneviratne (Battalion Chief San Diego Fire Department, CA) and wife Kelly Refer, grandchildren Andrew (NY), Sabrina (NY), and Whitley (CA). She is also survived by her brother Dr. Nalin Nanayakkara (Ob/Gyn, Corona CA), and sister Rohini (Sri Lanka). A private funeral was held according to her wishes.

