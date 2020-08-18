Daniel William Filadelfia

September 8, 1968 - July 27, 2020



Daniel William Filadelfia, beloved son and brother, passed away on July 27, 2020. His sister, Sharon Filadelfia and parents, Don and Donna Filadelfia, survive Dan. Dan was born at the Needles Municipal Hospital, but the majority of Dan's life was spent living in Apple Valley, most recently, Hesperia. Dan graduated from Apple Valley High School in 1987. After working for several years as a flooring installer, Dan decided to further his education. He earned an Associate Degree from Victor Valley College and went on to earn a BA Degree in Geography with an emphasis in Geographic Information Systems from Cal State University San Bernardino. After serving an internship there, Dan was hired as a full time employee in the Facilities Planning Design and Construction Department where he worked for over 12 years. Don loved his position as a GIS Analyst and valued the friendships he formed with co-workers at Cal State. Dan will be remembered as a loving and caring person who loved to make people laugh. His sense of humor was enjoyed by family, friends and co-workers. Dan loved nature, particularly Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and the unique geological features in both parks. We are also grateful that we were able to spend a week with Dan and his sister Sharon for a trip to Italy in 2004. We miss you "Danny Boy," we are thankful for the 52 years we were able to spend with you - rest in peace dear one.

"You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side." Author Unknown

Due to current recommended precautions for group gatherings, the immediate family has chosen to have a private ceremony at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Apple Valley where Dan will be laid to rest. A memorial reception will be planned for a later date, yet to be determined.

