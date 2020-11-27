Daniel Woodcock

On October 27, 2020 the world lost a great man in Daniel Woodcock, a.k.a. he who could do anything, a.k.a. man made of steel, and a very beloved member of the Woodcock, Switzer, and Siebenthal clans. Daniel was once a long time resident, and worked in the Victor Valley for over three decades.

Crashing into this world on March 6, 1946, he was an early arrival (preemie) for Carolyn and Albert Woodcock. He was later joined by his brother David, who he was always tremendously impressed with. In his own right, despite his self deprecation, Daniel was a charming, and brilliant man with a mechanically inclined mind. In his youth he split his time between California and Arizona, but as a young man he briefly called Washington state home during the early days of his marriage, and his last year in service to his country in the US Army at Fort Lewis, after his time in Vietnam.

He married his sweetheart Deborah in 1968, and together they had three children; Todd, Michael, and Christine.

After the tragic loss of Deb in 1993, he took on the challenge of raising his young daughter. One of his most difficult accomplishments in life was being a single parent while trying to come to terms with the loss of his partner. He appreciated the family, especially his sons, and friends who helped and supported him through these trying times.

His heart and body healed a great deal with the love and support of his partner of a little over 10 years, Shirley McLane. In 2014 he once again suffered a broken heart when she also passed.

Leaving behind painful memories, and looking to start a new chapter, he moved from California to Idaho in order to be closer to his children, grandchildren, and his first great-grandson, Daniel.

While his health slowly declined, his daughter had the honor of being his caregiver for many years. His family appreciates the support by the amazing hospice team at Canyon Hospice and home health; Jolene, Molly, Diane, Beverlee Furner, Julie, Courtney, aids Angela and Shirley, as well as his Grand-Daughter Alexas, in his final month.

Daniel passed away peacefully at home with family.

He will be sorrowfully missed by his brother and his wife Gladys, Daniel's children and their spouses; Stephanie, Bobbie, James, his grandchildren including Nickey and David, as well as his great-grandson, and countless friends and former co-workers.

Daniel, a Purple Heart recipient, was always proud to be an American, and of his service to our country.



