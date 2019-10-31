Darren Stahl
September 28, 1966
October 18, 2019
Darren Stahl, 53, of Pinon Hills, CA died October 18, 2019. He was born in Allentown, PA and lived in Pinon Hills, CA for 14 years. Darren worked at Mt. SAC for more than 30 years, was a proud Marine, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Darren Stahl is survived by his wife Cheryl and son Hunter, brother Greg and wife Terry Stahl of Greeley, CO, sister Michele Stahl Kulp and husband Dave of Slatington, PA, niece Carissa, and three nephews Jason, Brennan and David. Services will be held on November 6th, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019